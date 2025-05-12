Exigent Technologies' Gennifer Biggs Spotlighted On 2025 Women Of The Channel List

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Gennifer Biggs , Director of Marketing and Communications for Exigent, on its prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025. This is the second year in a row that Biggs has been spotlighted in this esteemed list of technology channel women influencers.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

A highly visible member of the channel since assuming the role of managed services, security, and storage editor for Business Solutions magazine in 2008, Gennifer now guides marketing, corporate communications, and demand generation for Exigent. As both a member and leader of creative, high-performing marketing teams over the last two decades, and through her experience as a marketing consultant, Gennifer has gained deep expertise with all aspects of marketing and communications.

Before joining the leadership team at Exigent, she crafted partner storylines for global vendors Citrix, Ingram Micro, and Autotask and helped launch innovative cybersecurity and manufacturing tech startups. She's passionate about mentoring women in technology and posts regularly about technology, leadership, and the power of communications on LinkedIn.

“It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company.“Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success.”

“Sustaining a leadership position in today's competitive marketplace demands that we not only attract the best minds in the industry but also empower them to innovate, lead, and make a meaningful impact,” said Gerald Busardo, SVP, Exigent Technologies.“When our industry recognizes the achievements and diversity represented by these honorees, we shine a light on the vital role equity plays in advancing the channel. I'm incredibly proud to see Gennifer honored for her strategic expertise, deep commitment to the channel, and the pivotal role she plays in Exigent's continued hyper-growth. My heartfelt congratulations to her and all the outstanding women recognized through this award.”

