2025 LACBA Annual Installation And Awards Dinner Honors Excellence In Legal Community

LACBA's 2025 Installation and Awards Dinner honoring legal leaders takes place June 20 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in L.A. Photo: Hector Islas

The annual event takes place the evening of June 20th in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its annual Installation and Awards Dinner , set to take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

During the installation, President Sarvenaz Bahar will pass the gavel to President-Elect Jeffrey B. Margulies and new LACBA Officers and Board of Trustees leadership will be inducted with a tenure beginning July 1, 2025. The evening will also include LACBA's special guest, the Honorable Patricia Guerrero, Chief Justice of California. The awards ceremony portion will recognize the achievements of eight individuals within the legal community.

Top Awards Accolades

At the heart of the evening's celebration, LACBA will recognize the distinguished recipients of its 2025 annual awards . These awards highlight the remarkable contributions and achievements of the following individuals:

.Senator Thomas J. Umberg - 2025 Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award: California State Senator Thomas J. Umberg (SD-34) will be honored for his unwavering dedication to public service, the courts, and the legal community.

.The Honorable Kelvin D. Filer - 2025 Outstanding Jurist Award: Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kelvin D. Filer, Supervising Judge of the Compton Courthouse, will be celebrated for his distinguished career on the bench and his significant contributions to both the community and the practice of law.

.The Honorable Helen Zukin - 2025 Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award: Justice Helen Zukin will be recognized for her long-term commitment and substantial efforts in promoting inclusion and diversity within the legal profession.

Outstanding Service Awards

In addition, LACBA will present the 2025 Outstanding Service Awards to members who have made significant contributions to enhancing the functions of committees, sections, and board-related duties. This year's recipients include:

.Paula Kane - Samuel L. Williams Outstanding Trustee Award

.Catherine Valerio Barrad, Alana H. Rotter, and Susan Schwartz - Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award

.Cari M. Pines - Matthew S. Rae, Jr. Outstanding Section Leader Award

Join us in celebrating the successes and welcoming the incoming 2025-2026 Board Leadership. For more information and to register, please visit LACBA.

About LACBA

The Los Angeles County Bar Association was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.



