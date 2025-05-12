Denver Scrap Metal Recycling Vows To Maintain Food Bank At Globeville Location

Denver Scrap Metal Recycling

- George Medley

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the city of Denver attempts to acquire key portions of the property housing Globeville's Denver Scrap Metal Recycling business at 4920 Washington Street, owner George Medley has vowed to fight for fair treatment to keep the business alive and to maintain the community food bank his ABC Ministries has operated on the property since the business opened in 2010.

Denver has told Medley his property faces condemnation if he does not accept the city's current offer to acquire portions of the land. Meanwhile, recent news reports of the city's action against his business have spurred concern from area residents who rely upon the food bank and clothing donation center, which operates each Friday and Saturday serving more than 300 families a week. Increased food costs have resulted in rising demand for food assistance, making the Globeville food bank even more critical.

“We want folks to know we are not giving up. Even more important than saving the business is ensuring that this food bank continues to be a resource for the community,” Medley said.“The city is asking us to accept an offer that is pennies on the dollar of what the property is worth, which would make it impossible for us to maintain what we are doing now. We are going to fight to ensure we get fair treatment and that Denver Scrap Metal and ABC Ministries can continue to serve the residents of Globeville.”

Medley's life story provides an incredible example of how community resources can change a person's life and transform a community. Following a self-described“dysfunctional” childhood where he fell into drug dealing and other criminal activity, Medley began his turnaround while in jail when a chance gift of a Bible led to a renewal of faith and him“accepting the Lord as his savior.” Once he was released, he used his entrepreneurial and salesmanship skills first in the construction industry and eventually in the scrap metal industry. Throughout his career, Medley has incorporated community service and outreach as a core tenet of his business. Today, he operates two scrap yards in Denver and a scrap yard in Houston, which also houses a food bank and clothing donation center. In addition, all his businesses routinely hire formerly incarcerated individuals or those with other challenges securing employment.

“I always say that my life has been recycled, so I want to help others recycle their lives, as well as their trash,” Medley said.“Somebody gave me a second chance, and I want to pass that along to as many people as I can. The food bank goes a long way to helping people improve their lives. It is tough to turn your life around if you are worried about your next meal, or how your kids are going to eat today.”

Medley said he and his team welcome many of the improvements the city is trying to develop in the Globeville neighborhood, but they are dedicated to maintaining their business and food bank, both of which have become longstanding resources for area and even regional residents.

“We are a pillar of this community, not a problem,” Medley said.“We want the city to respect us as the solution provider we have always been – and that we want to continue to be even as the neighborhood changes.”

About Denver Scrap Metal Recycling

Denver Scrap Metal Recycling is a locally owned and operated business dedicated to providing efficient, eco-friendly recycling solutions for individuals and businesses throughout the Denver area. With a commitment to sustainability and customer service, Denver Scrap Metal Recycling specializes in the collection and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, helping our community reduce waste and promote responsible resource management. Whether you're a contractor, manufacturer or independent scrapper, Denver Scrap Metal Recycling offers competitive pricing, convenient service and a trusted partner in recycling. Serving the community at two locations: 5101 York St. And 4920 Washington St., which also houses a weekly community food bank and clothing donation center.

