LS To Showcase Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities At Advancing Automation's Trade Show 2025 In Detroit

CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LS Hardware Tech Co. Ltd. is proud to announce its participation in the Advancing Automation's Trade Show, taking place from May 12 to May 15, 2025, at Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan.As one of the most influential events in North America focused on industrial automation and manufacturing technologies, the show gathers leading innovators from around the world. LS will present its core manufacturing solutions , including:High-precision CNC machiningCustom non-standard parts manufacturingRapid prototyping servicesBatch production of metal and plastic componentsWith a strong in-house engineering team, advanced equipment, and rigorous quality control systems, LS delivers efficient, reliable, and cost-effective manufacturing services to global clients across industries such as automotive, robotics, medical devices, and industrial automation.Our team will be available throughout the event at Huntington Place (booth number to be announced) to engage with visitors and industry professionals. We look forward to discussing custom manufacturing needs, technical collaboration, and future opportunities in smart manufacturing.Event Details:📅 Date: May 12 – 15, 2025📍 Venue: Huntington Place📫 Address: 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USAWe warmly welcome partners, clients, and industry peers to visit our booth and explore how LS( ) can support your precision manufacturing needs.🔗 Learn more at:

