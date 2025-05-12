Shooting Of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’S 'They Call Him OG' Resumes

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Shooting for director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG', featuring powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead, resumed on Monday.

DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its X handle to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Malli Modhalaindi.... Eeesaari Mugiddaaam... #OG #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing."

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the shooting of the film resumed with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence being shot on Monday. Shooting resumed in Hyderabad, where the next schedule is currently on.

The makers released a striking new picture from the set, offering fans a glimpse into the film's moody, intense visual palette. The image has already ignited buzz across social media, amplifying excitement for what's to come.

The much-awaited gangster action drama, headlined by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is being produced by DVV Danayya & Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainments banner. The film, which is a gangster drama, will have Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead.

Touted as“a feast of a massacre,” OG promises a gripping blend of stylized action and raw emotion. The latest schedule sets the tone with a power-packed sequence that sets the stage for the high-stakes drama ahead.

Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi also plays a pivotal role, bringing a formidable layer of conflict to the narrative.

The ensemble also features Sriya Reddy in a commanding role and veteran actor Prakash Raj, further elevating the film's dramatic depth.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.

Music for the film is being composed by S Thaman and a compelling story has been written by Sujeeth. Cinematography for the film is by one of the country's finest cinematographers, Ravi K Chandran.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, it seems the film is back on track with shooting resuming on Monday.