Cineverse Launches Dedicated Motion Pictures Group To Take Advantage Of High-Growth Feature Film Business Opportunity

Yolanda Macias Named Chief Motion Pictures Officer as Key Executive Leadership Extends Employment Agreements to Guide Next Growth Phase of Company

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced that it has created Cineverse Motion Pictures Group to optimize new business opportunities for the Company's feature film business initiatives. To lead this group, effective immediately, Yolanda Macias has been named Chief Motion Pictures Officer, a new position that reflects the enormous importance and growth potential in this area. Based in Los Angeles, she reports to the Office of the CEO, which includes Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk and President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka.

Additionally, it was announced today that McGurk, Opeka, Chief People Officer Mark Torres and Chief Legal Officer Gary Loffredo have renewed and extended their executive agreements. In addition to renewing his contract with the Company, Torres will continue to report to McGurk, while also adding oversight of Cineverse Services India to his role. Mark Lindsey , who was named CFO in 2023 , continues to serve in that capacity. Lindsey and Loffredo will report to the office of the CEO.

Remarked McGurk: "Coming off the unprecedented success of Terrifier 3, the top performing unrated theatrical release of all time, Cineverse is embarking upon our most ambitious theatrical release slate ever, including The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Return to Silent Hill, Wolf Creek: Legacy, The Things You Kill and more high potential releases to be announced soon. Extremely well respected in the industry, Yolanda has been a major part of our success, and is the perfect leader for this new operating division. I also continue to believe our entire C-suite is one of the most talented and forward-looking in the business. Together with the rest of the innovative and creative Cineverse team in the U.S. and India, our people remain our strongest asset and represent a true competitive advantage for the Company as we drive the business to the next level."

Cineverse Motion Picture Group super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3 – now the top-grossing unrated film of all time – Macias and her team at the indie studio are doubling down on their investment in theatrical motion picture releases. These include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29), Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12), Wolf Creek: Legacy (2026), Return to Silent Hill (TBA) as well as Lesbian Space Princess (2025), Escape from the 21st Century (2025), The Things You Kill (2025), and more announcements coming this year.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

