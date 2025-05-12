ADAR1 Capital Management Releases Investor Presentation Outlining Its Rationale For Withholding Votes From Directors Dr. Mary Ann Gray And Dr. Alpna Seth

About ADAR1 Capital Management

ADAR1 Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment manager based in Austin, Texas, focused on public and private equity investments in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. The firm was founded in October 2018 by Dr. Daniel Schneeberger, who brings over 20 years of experience spanning scientific research, healthcare consulting, institutional investing, and executive leadership in the healthcare industry. He is supported by a team of experienced professionals with deep medical and scientific expertise and a strong track record of biopharmaceutical investing.

