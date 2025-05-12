SG Benefit Providers Officially Opens Charlotte Branch, Plans To Add 300 Jobs To Region

"This expansion into the Carolinas has been part of our vision from day one," said Steven Reech , CEO and Co-Founder of SG Benefit Providers. "Charlotte's incredible growth, talent pool, and entrepreneurial energy make it the perfect place for us to scale our impact and help more Americans secure life-changing Medicare Advantage coverage."

Anthony Miller , Co-Founder, added, "We're not just opening an office, we're building a blueprint. Charlotte will serve as our model for future market expansions, bringing high paying, meaningful jobs to communities across the U.S."

Blake Van Leer , Partner, emphasized the long-term opportunity: "After conducting a case study and market survey, we found that the job market in Charlotte can scale into the thousands. Thanks to companies like Red Ventures for paving the way and proving what's possible here."

SG Benefit Providers continues to exceed its national benchmarks, recently surpassing 130 agents company wide and signing over 40,000 Medicare policies in 2024. With the support of strategic partners and its leadership team, SG is on pace for a record-breaking year.

