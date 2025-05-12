We Choose Us: Black Girl Caucus Announces Official Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Black Girl Caucus (BGC) steps into the spotlight, introducing a new space created for-and powered by-Black women, where joy and leadership go hand in hand.

Houston, TX, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Caucus (BGC) is here. Today, the organization officially launches its website and social platforms-an invitation for Black women to learn more, get involved, and be part of something intentionally built with us in mind.









BGC was born from a shared truth: Black women have always shown up-for elections, for communities, for causes-but rarely get to show up for each other. This isn't about being the backbone anymore. It's about being the center. About choosing each other first-and finding joy, restoration, and power in that choice.

Black Girl Caucus is where leadership is nurtured, voices are amplified, and collective action begins-with joy, sisterhood, and purpose at the center. In the coming weeks, BGC will unveil a slate of programs designed to grow Black women's leadership, deepen community connections, and turn shared priorities into action. An official kickoff celebration will offer a first look-and an open invitation to be part of what we're building, together.

Black Girl Caucus is a Houston-based organization dedicated to connecting, elevating, and mobilizing Black women. Through leadership development, dynamic programming, and strategic civic engagement, BGC creates space for Black women to lead fully, freely, and on their own terms. Learn more at

