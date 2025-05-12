RCCAO: Comprehensive Reforms Primed To Spur Critical Infrastructure Construction & Housing Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act introduces several key reforms

Vaughan, ON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building critical infrastructure and solving Ontario's housing crisis took a big step forward today with the advancement of the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is encouraged by the scale and scope of reforms introduced today and will collaborate with MPPs to see them adopted by the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

The Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act introduces several key reforms:



Standardization of road building regulations across the province.

Reducing development charges and standardizing a regime across municipalities.

Increased funding for water and waste-water housing enabling infrastructure. Extending Building Transit Faster Act (2020) measures to all provincial transit projects.

Streamlining and standardizing regulations, including the use of recycled crushed aggregate, across residential and critical infrastructure development will accelerate approvals, reduce costly delays, and enable more projects to proceed to construction faster. These reforms act on RCCAO member feedback intended to reduce delays, lower costs, and address long-standing challenges for the residential and civil construction industries.

“The Province's leadership in resolving municipal bureaucratic roadblocks and streamlining the process to approve projects and release funding available are welcomed developments,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO.“RCCAO commends the government for introducing these comprehensive legislative reforms and continuing to focus on ways to speed up the building of housing and critical infrastructure across the province.”

RCCAO members joined Ministers Rob Flack, Prabmeet Sarkaria, Kinga Surma, and Peter Bethlenfalvy as they revealed comprehensive legislated reforms to accelerate housing, road, transit, and water infrastructure construction across Ontario.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 62 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

