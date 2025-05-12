MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 15.4 million (+ 1.2% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).

. EPRA earnings of € 0.48 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

. The occupancy rate remains at a high level of 98.5%.

. The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 41.97%, compared to 43.04% at 31 December 2024 (pro forma). Vastned is confident that the target EPRA LTV of 40% can be achieved by the end of this year.

. In April 2025, Vastned obtained a binding offer to refinance the € 50.0 million credit facility – which matures in September 2025.

. Forward starting Interest Rate Swaps were concluded for a notional amount of € 95.0 million. These IRS contracts will go into effect in September 2025 and replace the expiring IRS contracts with a notional amount of € 150.0 million. As a result of the conclusion of these forward starting IRS contracts, the expected average interest rate for 2026 decreases to 3.8% as compared to the previously communicated 3.9%.

. Vastned is on track to achieve its objectives and confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1.95 and € 2.05.

. On 24 March 2025, Vastned joined the BEL Mid Index with a market capitalization of over € 500.0 million.

Full press release:

Attachment

Vastned on track after the first quarter of 2025