Vastned On Track After The First Quarter Of 2025
. EPRA earnings of € 0.48 per share for the first quarter of 2025.
. The occupancy rate remains at a high level of 98.5%.
. The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 41.97%, compared to 43.04% at 31 December 2024 (pro forma). Vastned is confident that the target EPRA LTV of 40% can be achieved by the end of this year.
. In April 2025, Vastned obtained a binding offer to refinance the € 50.0 million credit facility – which matures in September 2025.
. Forward starting Interest Rate Swaps were concluded for a notional amount of € 95.0 million. These IRS contracts will go into effect in September 2025 and replace the expiring IRS contracts with a notional amount of € 150.0 million. As a result of the conclusion of these forward starting IRS contracts, the expected average interest rate for 2026 decreases to 3.8% as compared to the previously communicated 3.9%.
. Vastned is on track to achieve its objectives and confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1.95 and € 2.05.
. On 24 March 2025, Vastned joined the BEL Mid Index with a market capitalization of over € 500.0 million.
Vastned on track after the first quarter of 2025
