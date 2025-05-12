Cnova N.V.: Press Release 2025 AGM Notice

Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam – May 12, 2025, 18:15 CEST - Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the“Company”) today published the notice for its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“AGM”) on its website at . The AGM is to be held on on Wednesday June 25, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. CEST, at Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the " AGM ").

The agenda for the AGM, as proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "), is as follows:

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto, the 2024 Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova's website at .

About Cnova N.V.

