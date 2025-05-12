Eastern Townships Real Estate Powerhouse, Équipe Pepin Valente, Invests In Leadership Development By Sponsoring Global Summit

SHERBROOKE, QC – A leading real estate team in Quebec's picturesque Eastern Townships is making a significant investment in the region's future leaders. Équipe Pepin Valente, renowned for their exceptional service and deep community ties in Sherbrooke, Magog, and the surrounding areas, proudly announces their sponsorship of the prestigious Sommet mondial du leadership (Global Leadership Summit).

The summit will take place on May 14, 2025, at the Centre Culturel de l'Université de Sherbrooke (University of Sherbrooke Cultural Centre), bringing world-class leadership insights directly to the Eastern Townships.

More than just an event, the Global Leadership Summit is a worldwide movement that annually unites over one million individuals across more than 120 countries, with content translated into over 60 languages.

This partnership underscores Équipe Pepin Valente's commitment to fostering growth, not only within their own organization but also throughout the vibrant communities they serve.

“At Équipe Pepin Valente, we believe that strong leadership is the cornerstone of success, both in real estate and in building thriving communities,” say Matthieu Pepin and David Valente .“Given our leadership position in the Eastern Townships real estate market and our deep-rooted organizational culture of leadership and self-development, sponsoring the Global Leadership Summit was a natural and exciting decision. We are thrilled to help bring this impactful event to the Université de Sherbrooke and the wider region.”

Don't miss the opportunity to connect with local leaders and learn from global experts at the Global Leadership Summit, made possible in part by the generous support of Équipe Pepin Valente.

About Équipe Pepin Valente:

Équipe Pepin Valente is a highly successful and respected real estate team operating in Sherbrooke, Magog, and the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

Known for their market expertise, client-focused approach, and strong community involvement, they are leaders in helping individuals and families find their dream homes and navigate the real estate landscape with confidence.

About the Global Leadership Summit:

The Global Leadership Summit is an annual event broadcast live in HD from Canada to hundreds of simulcast locations around the world. Featuring a diverse faculty of world-class leaders sharing insights and inspiration, the Summit aims to equip individuals from all sectors with practical skills and actionable strategies to maximize their leadership potential.

