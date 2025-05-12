Saniflow Corp. To Exhibit At Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Americas 2025

Saniflow Corp. exhibiting at CSI Expo Americas

Saniflow Corp, a leading manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, announces they will exhibit at Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Americas.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saniflow Corp. , a leading manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Americas (CSI) on June 3–4, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #137.

CSI Expo is the premier event dedicated to interior design, outfitting, and sustainability within the cruise and hospitality industry. Saniflow Corp. joins over 250 suppliers in presenting cutting-edge products to cruise line executives, shipyard decision-makers, architects, and marine interior designers. With over hundreds of exhibitors and a focus on innovation, sustainability, and elevated guest experiences, this is the go-to event for the marine interior design community. This premier event not only brings together industry leaders from renowned cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean but also provides unparalleled networking opportunities.

“At Saniflow, we understand the critical balance between functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility-especially in the cruise industry,” said Jennifer Milanes, National Manager at Saniflow Corp.“We're excited to showcase how our hygienic and eco-conscious restroom solutions can meet the unique needs of shipboard environments, as well as the hospitality industry as a whole."

Attendees visiting Saniflow's booth will experience firsthand the company's latest innovations, including the U-Flow, which was just awarded two prestigious awards in 2024 for innovation and design from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum as well as from Facility Maintenance News. Additionally, the company has just unveiled their All-In-One complete faucet system in a stunning new chrome-brass black finish. This faucet system is completely touchless and is helping to make facility managers and customers lives a whole lot easier with its space-saving technology. Saniflow corp. will also have their sustainable Babymedi changing station on display as well, showing how the ionizing technology works within the surface to help prevent the growth of bacteria.

Designed for durability, ease of maintenance, and sustainability, Saniflow's hygienic restroom solutions are trusted globally facilities and venues of all kinds, whether it's in the sports, education, transportation, hospitality, and now, increasingly, the marine industry as well.

CSI Expo visitors can expect engaging product demos, one-on-one consultations, and exclusive insights into Saniflow's commitment to eco-friendly innovation in high-traffic spaces.

You can register for the show for free by heading to . Make sure to stop by at booth #137, or to learn more about their products, visit .

