Better Days Treatment Center Adds New Guide To Blog

Anaheim, California – Understanding the multitude of factors faced by prospective patients when considering enrolling in addiction treatment, Better Days Treatment Center has announced that it has recently added a new guide, 'How to Talk to Your Employer About Going to Rehab Without Fear,' to its comprehensive blog.

From highlighting the relevant laws in place to detailing how to prepare for a range of reactions, Better Days Treatment Center hopes its new guide provides readers with clear steps that lead them through the entire process with confidence and clarity to enable them to focus on receiving the specialist help they require.

“Deciding to get help for addiction is one of the bravest steps you can take. But if you're employed, there's a fear that can hold you back:“What do I tell my boss?” The truth is, you're not alone in this. Many people struggle with how to talk to their employer about rehab,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“The good news? You have rights, options, and support - and being honest could actually protect your job, not jeopardize it.”

Better Days Treatment Center has earned an impressive reputation for its inpatient alcohol rehab and premier reality-based recovery programs that help individuals restore and renew their lives for lifelong recovery. The facility's guide on 'How to Talk to Your Employer About Going to Rehab Without Fear' includes:

Before scheduling a meeting, it's helpful to know what the law says about the situation. In the U.S., several laws protect an individual's job while they get the help needed, such as the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and some Company Policies, including Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) that offer confidential help, including referrals to treatment.

In most cases, an individual's direct supervisor or HR representative is the right person to approach. If they are uncomfortable speaking to their boss first, going directly to HR for a confidential conversation is usually possible. They're trained to handle these situations and will likely already know the legal protections everyone is entitled to.

(If Possible):

Employers appreciate responsibility. If an individual can share a brief plan of how they'll handle their work while they are gone, it shows they are serious about getting help and maintaining their professionalism. Some key points to consider include:



Suggesting a co-worker who could take over key tasks

Offering to document any important processes before leaving Give an estimate of a return date (if known)

Better Days Treatment Center invites individuals to read its full guide on 'How to Talk to Your Employer About Going to Rehab Without Fear,' via its website today.

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

