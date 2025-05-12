Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OUTFRONT Media To Participate In J.P. Morgan's 53Rd Annual Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference


2025-05-12 12:01:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that Nick Brien, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Siegel, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan's 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
 OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard and transit assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

