Technological Breakthrough: Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy - Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority

WORMS, Germany, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The mAInthink GmbH has achieved a technological breakthrough that redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of StratePlan , a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering verified 99.99% strategic accuracy , Germany secures permanent technological, economic, and geopolitical superiority – operationally deployable and scientifically validated.

This revolutionary system is the result of over 15 years of dedicated research and development by Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk , Chief Technology Officer and Head of Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become reality.

At its core, StratePlan orchestrates a continuous competition between five autonomous high-performance algorithms . Acting as a supervisory intelligence, StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one precisely calibrated master strategy – capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional clarity.

Key performance features:



Zero hallucinations

No strategic ambiguity Documented 99.99% decision accuracy

"We didn't simulate intelligence – we operationalized it. The system's architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure unparalleled strategic clarity," says Dr. Kadoshchuk.

CEO Outlook: A Hallucination-Free Future for Generative AI

"StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI – it holds the key to solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models: hallucinations," explains Sascha Rissel , CEO of mAInthink GmbH.

"With the right interface – still under development – StratePlan could serve as a supervisory control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early research suggests this integration could eliminate hallucinations almost entirely . While further investment and interdisciplinary research are required, the potential is transformative."

About mAInthink GmbH

Headquartered in Worms, Germany, mAInthink GmbH is a DeepTech company focused on building high-performance, hallucination-free superintelligence for strategic use cases in politics, business, and defense. The company brings together leading expertise in AI research, cognitive system architecture, and applied strategic modeling.

mAInthink GmbH – Institut für angewandte Algorithmus und Superintelligenzen

Hafenstraße 4d

67547 Worms

Germany

[email protected]



- Picture is available at AP -

SOURCE mainthink GmbH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED