Seaworld Orlando Officially Opens Expedition Odyssey - The Most Immersive Multi-Sensory Arctic Flying Theater Experience Ever Created

Cutting-edge ride technology, breathtaking all-real-world footage and face-to-face animal encounters bring guests up close with the wonders of the Arctic, blending simulation & reality

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking, dynamic and immersive Arctic experience, Expedition Odyssey, is now officially open. This first-of-its-kind in the world attraction that combines cutting-edge ride technology, breathtaking all-real-world footage and close-up encounters with Arctic wildlife to deliver the most immersive Arctic experience ever created. As guests disembark from the ride, the breathtaking adventure continues with face-to-face and up-close encounters with real Arctic animals , including beluga whales, seals and walruses.

Combining next generation, state-of-the-art dynamic motion, all-real visuals and real-world up-close animal encounters, Expedition Odyssey doesn't just show riders the Arctic, it takes them there on an adventure that blends simulation and reality. This attraction will take guests on an exhilarating journey through towering glaciers, across the vast tundra and plunging into the icy depths of the Arctic Ocean, encountering some of the planet's most awe-inspiring wildlife along the way.

Where Thrill Ride Meets the Real Arctic

The Expedition Odyssey experience is a next-generation ride system featuring an unprecedented range of dynamic motion, bringing fluidity and realism to every swoop, soar, dive and glide. Exclusive, all-real, custom-shot video footage captured in remote Arctic locations offers unmatched authenticity, immersing guests in breathtaking encounters with iconic animals such as polar bears, orcas, beluga whales, seals, walruses and much more.

Adventure for Explorers of All Ages

Designed to amaze, entertain and inspire adventurers of all ages, Expedition Odyssey continues SeaWorld Orlando's tradition of family-friendly thrills and creating memorable experiences for all with a height requirement of only 39 inches. That means kids and adults alike can embark on this unforgettable Arctic expedition together. It's also all indoors, so rain or shine, this adventure guarantees a cool, thrilling escape for the entire family all year round.

From Ride to Reality: Arctic Animal Encounters Await

Guests have the unique opportunity to transition from ride to reality as they enter SeaWorld's Arctic animal habitat, including beluga whales, seals and walruses. Among the amazing animals is Uki , an orphaned Pacific walrus calf rescued in Alaska, who guests will be able to see in her new habitat at Expedition Odyssey.

Rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center and deemed non-releasable last Fall, Uki arrived at SeaWorld Orlando last September. Since then, expert animal care specialists at SeaWorld have been dedicated to nurturing and supporting her growth. Now, Uki joins the walrus herd in Expedition Odyssey's meticulously crafted Arctic habitat , providing guests a rare and meaningful connection with this extraordinary animal ambassador.

For those looking to get even closer to the Arctic animals, SeaWorld offers exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences like the Beluga Whales Up-Close Tour , where guests can stand poolside with these incredible marine mammals, learning firsthand about their intelligence, behaviors and conservation.

"Expedition Odyssey is unlike anything we have ever done before and brings to life the wonder of the Artic in a way only SeaWorld can do," said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. "This exciting new attraction continues SeaWorld Orlando's tradition of pushing the boundaries of family entertainment through innovative and engaging journeys."

