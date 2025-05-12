The Nearly $24 Million Texas Property 'That Truly Offers It All': Luxury Ranch Expert Offers Lone Spring Ranch, A Private, 2,000-Acre Sporting Retreat In The Heart Of Bosque County
"Lone Spring Ranch is one of those rare Texas properties that truly offers it all -remarkable wildlife, abundant water and top-tier improvements - all within easy reach of major cities," says Asher Watkins of Watkins Ranch Group. "It's a place where generations can gather, hunt, fish, work the land and build a lasting legacy."
Lone Spring Ranch boasts a diverse landscape, with varied elevations and lush trees, providing both beauty and wildlife habitat. Trophy white-tailed deer, turkey, hogs, ducks, geese, dove and quail flourish throughout the ranch. It boasts a well-maintained infrastructure, high-quality improved pastures and exceptional water resources, including a 25+/- acre lake and three additional lakes, 15 stock ponds, an artesian spring and seven water wells. Beyond hunting and fishing, the ranch offers a variety of recreational possibilities, from waterskiing on the main lake to ATV riding on rugged trails to horseback riding across the expansive pastures. Lone Spring Ranch is perfect for both recreational pursuits and agricultural and cattle operations.
As accommodations for the entire family or friends, multiple residences are spread throughout the ranch and constructed with great care. At the heart of the ranch is the handsome, two-story main house, sheathed in limestone and topped with a standing-seam metal roof. At approximately 4,500 square feet, it offers a large living room with a woodburning fireplace, an updated kitchen, an upstairs game room, three bedrooms, three full baths, a large outdoor patio, an alfresco dining area and an outdoor firepit. A stand-alone, limestone-walled outdoor entertainment building - complete with an Argentinian fireplace for asado-style cooking - will be the scene of memorable gatherings and conversations. Additional accommodations include a guesthouse; a three-bedroom, two-bath lake house; and a three-bedroom, two-bath ranch manager's house. The property also includes livestock facilities to support ranching and cattle operations, including several large barns and a variety of specialty equipment and storage buildings.
Every aspect of Lone Spring Ranch has been tailored for comfort, functionality and enjoyment. For those looking to combine a passion for wildlife, fishing and hunting with the enjoyment of ranch life, Lone Spring Ranch offers the ideal setting. Whether used as a family retreat, a corporate getaway or an active hunting and recreational operation, this rare property is one of the most versatile offerings in the region. With its abundant natural resources, prime wildlife habitat and proximity to major Texas cities, Lone Spring Ranch represents an unmatched investment opportunity. This exceptional ranch, offered at $23,475,000, is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a large piece of Texas within easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth.
For more information on one of Bosque County's most iconic properties, please contact Asher Watkins of the Watkins Ranch Group at 214-663-1313; [email protected] ; watkinsranchgroup; sothebysrealty.
LINKS TO LISTING
LINK TO VIDEO
MEDIA CONTACT
Maria Cintron, [email protected] , 214-350-0400
SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment