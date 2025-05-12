Canela Media Doubles Down On Innovation With Game-Changing Audience Engagement And Data Solutions As The Company Scales In 2025

Company unveils Club Canela, the first-of-its-kind AVOD viewer loyalty program, and continues to evolve its best-in-class audience and data product Canela Audience Solutions

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media , a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced a bold slate of audience engagement and data innovation at its annual Upfront Lunch in New York City. With its ecosystem now reaching 60 million monthly active users , the company is solidifying its position as a premier partner for advertisers seeking scaled, authentic connections with U.S. Hispanic audiences.

Through its industry-first AVOD loyalty program Club Canela , an expanded proprietary data offering Canela Audience Solutions , and new original content from Canela Studios , Canela Media continues to build an end-to-end media company that delivers innovation, precision targeting, and measurable brand impact.

"Innovation has been at the heart of Canela Media since day one," said Philippe Guelton, Global President of Canela Media. "As we continue to grow and scale, we remain laser-focused on delivering differentiated value to both our audiences and our advertising partners. Our commitment to a premium, evolving experience is reflected in continued investment across our ecosystem-from our AVOD platform Canela, to our proprietary data and audience solution Canela Audience Solutions, to the culturally resonant and branded content created by Canela Studios, and our new loyalty initiative, Club Canela. Every innovation is designed with a singular goal: to drive deeper engagement, deliver measurable results, and offer scalable, impactful solutions for our partners."

This year's Upfront underscores Canela Media's distinct advantage as a platform built from the ground up to serve U.S. Hispanic audiences. With a fully integrated media ecosystem spanning AVOD, FAST, first-party data, and original content, Canela Media offers advertisers an end-to-end solution for authentically connecting with U.S. Hispanic consumers.

"Canela's audience has not only grown by double digits, but it's also become an increasingly engaged audience driven by culturally resonant content," said Luis Romero, EVP of Sales at Canela Media. "With the launch of Club Canela, we're introducing a first-of-its-kind rewards program that not only enhances the user experience but also provides our brand partners, like Hyundai Motor America, with exciting new opportunities to connect meaningfully with viewers."

Introducing Club Canela: A First-of-its-kind Rewards Program in the Streaming Industry

Club Canela gives users opportunities to earn rewards for viewing and engaging with content. Rewards can be redeemed for exclusive content, sweepstakes and digital gift cards, enhancing Canela's user experience while providing advertisers with unique engagement opportunities through customized branded challenges and rewards. Brand partners at launch include: Hyundai Motor America, McDonald's and The Coca-Cola Company.

"We're thrilled to sponsor Club Canela, a first-of-its-kind experience that allows us to deepen our connection with the U.S. Hispanic audience," said Sean Gilpin, Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor America. "This unique platform is the perfect complement to our role as the presenting sponsor of Secretos de Parejas, the newest spinoff of the Secretos franchise, a series we've proudly supported since the beginning. Together, Club Canela and Secretos de Parejas represent an exciting new chapter in our ongoing commitment to celebrating authentic, culturally resonant storytelling."

For advertisers, Club Canela unlocks unique engagement opportunities through watch challenges, customized quizzes, branded badges, links to the brand's ecommerce platforms, rewards, sweepstakes, co-branded and enhanced ad units and more. The value proposition for brands is the innovative approach to audience engagement, integrating content, interactivity, and rewards into a unified experience across the Canela app ecosystem. Club Canela offers a fresh way for brands to move beyond passive impressions and connect with viewers through interaction, entertainment, and value exchange.

Canela Audience Solutions: Precision Targeting at Scale

Canela Audience Solutions (CAS), Canela Media's exclusive and unique proprietary OTT-first data product, delivers advanced audience targeting to help brands effectively connect with U.S. Hispanic audiences across both English and Spanish-language OTT platforms.

Canela Media's extensive database of 76M+ devices provides unprecedented scale, generating 20M+ unique identities which comprise the Canela ID, the most accurate and precise U.S. Hispanic database. By applying over 500 consumption signals and over 250 behavioral signals to CAS' unique IDs, Customized Premium Audiences can be created and reached across the OTT universe in both English and Spanish language content with precision and scale.

Brands can activate CAS to achieve meaningful scale across OTT platforms regardless of content language preference

Canela Studios: Connecting Brands With Our Audience Authentically

Canela Studios continues to lead with original, premium programming designed to drive engagement and elevate brand storytelling. Driven by top talent, cultural insight, and strategic influencer partnerships, Canela Studios creates content that sparks real engagement and inspires consumer action. Our breakthrough branded content solutions are seamlessly developed and executed, authentically connecting brands with our audience.

At the center of this year's slate is the breakout hit franchise Secretos, which returns with its newest installment: Secretos de Parejas. Filmed in Bali, the series follows four celebrity couples as they reveal their personal journeys, offering fans a raw and intimate viewing experience.

The Secretos franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon, cementing its place as the most-watched original series on Canela. Following three seasons of Secretos de Villanas and one of Secretos de las Indomables, the franchise now expands with its boldest chapter yet: Secretos de Parejas

Additional fan-favorite originals include Canela 's daily lifestyle show Café con Canela, 100% Fútbol, Idioma Fútbol, and Canela Music Originals-all created with brand integration opportunities in mind.

With U.S. Hispanic audiences representing one of the most powerful growth consumer segments, Canela Media's unified ecosystem of AVOD content, audience data, and loyalty-driven engagement gives advertisers a uniquely scalable, culturally attuned solution to break through clutter and connect with a passionate, loyal, and growing audience.

The presenters at Canela Media's 2025 Upfront Lunch included Canela Media's executives Philippe Guelton, Canela Media's Global President, Oswald Méndez, Chief Marketing Officer, Luis Romero, Executive Vice President of Sales, Andrés Rincón, Senior Vice President of Sales, and Matt Montemayor, Senior Vice President of Sales.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

