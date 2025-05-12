123Invent Inventor Develops New Transitional Tinting Design For Vehicles (PPA-216)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Some people require darker window tints on their vehicle due to sensitivity to light while driving, however, at night it can be very difficult to see though the dark tint. I thought there should be an adjustable tinting product," said an inventor, from Jayess, Miss., "so I invented the TRANS- TINT. My design eliminates the need to drive with dark tinting at night."

The invention provides a new transitional tinting design for vehicles. In doing so, it would effectively adjust according to the level of light while driving. As a result, it increases comfort. It also helps reduce glare and eye strain. Additionally, the invention features an automatic and adjustable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The TRANS- TINT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Bradley Wallace at 601-730-0757 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED