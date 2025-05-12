Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Zynex, Inc. ("Zynex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZYXI ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between March 13, 2023 and March 11, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company's practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

