Mississippi Names Strategic Communications As A Cloud Services Preferred Vendor Under NASPO Valuepoint

JACKSON, Miss., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Communications has been officially designated as a Cloud Services Preferred Vendor (CSVP) under Mississippi's participation in the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud contract. This designation highlights the company's ongoing commitment to delivering secure, cost-effective, and high-performance cloud solutions tailored to meet public sector needs. With Mississippi's selection, Strategic Communications now holds this prestigious designation in seven states out of the 40 participating in the NASPO ValuePoint initiative.

The Cloud Services Preferred Vendor distinction allows eligible state entities in Mississippi to utilize Strategic Communications' competitively sourced cloud solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). These solutions are essential for enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring robust data security, and achieving cost savings through cooperative procurement agreements. The designation is effective immediately, allowing eligible Mississippi state entities to begin utilizing Strategic Communications' cloud services without delay through the cooperative purchasing agreement.

"This designation as Mississippi's preferred cloud services vendor reflects our dual commitment to technical excellence and value-driven partnerships," said Kathy Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Strategic Communications. "We're honored to provide state agencies with secure, reliable cloud solutions that maintain the highest standards of performance while delivering measurable cost efficiencies."

About the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Contract

NASPO ValuePoint, a cooperative purchasing program managed by the National Association of State Procurement Officials, streamlines procurement processes by leveraging the combined purchasing power of all 50 states, Washington D.C., U.S. territories, and eligible public entities. Preferred cloud vendors are selected through a stringent, multi-state solicitation process ensuring compliance with top security standards, pricing benchmarks, and proven reliability.

Benefits of Using a Cloud Services Preferred Vendor

Streamlined Procurement : Avoid separate bids or RFPs with pre-negotiated terms.

Cost Efficiency : Take advantage of volume discounts and reduced administrative overhead.

Data Security Compliance : Vendors meet rigorous security standards, providing confidence in the integrity and privacy of cloud solutions.

Service Variety : Access a broad portfolio of solutions from major providers and their business partners.

Mississippi joins six other states in recognizing Strategic Communications' expertise in providing cutting-edge cloud services under the NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative. This milestone not only underscores the company's unmatched technical capabilities but also its ability to drive meaningful value for public sector agencies.

About Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications is dedicated to empowering public sector agencies through advanced cloud, A/V, and IT services. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions tailored to the unique needs of government entities, educational institutions, and civic organizations. By enhancing connectivity, productivity, and operational effectiveness, Strategic Communications enables these agencies to better serve their communities. With a deep understanding of public sector challenges, the company provides cutting-edge tools and expert support, helping government bodies and public institutions build more efficient, responsive, and resilient community services. For more information, visit or follow Strategic Communications on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Madeline Klass

Marketing Team Lead

502-272-2350

[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED