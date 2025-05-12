LUMIBIRD RECEIVES LASER RANGEFINDER ORDERS FOR SKYRANGER 30

The Lumibird Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has received orders from Rheinmetall Air Defense (RAD) to supply Vidar laser rangefinders.

These rangefinders are to be integrated into the Skyranger 30, a short-range air defense system. These orders are worth around 5 million Euro, with deliveries and contract obligations scheduled over the period from 2025 to 2028. These contracts highlights the strategic importance of Lumibird's laser technology in enhancing the capabilities of air defence systems.

These orders of the Vidar laser rangefinder for the Rheinmetall Skyranger 30 mark a significant milestone for Lumibird Photonics Sweden.

Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden, emphasizes“the importance of these orders in reinforcing the collaboration with Rheinmetall Air Defence” and expresses optimism about“securing similar future contracts for the Skyranger system. These contracts will all be executed in Gothenburg, Sweden.”

The Vidar laser rangefinder represents the latest advancements in laser technology, utilizing a solid-state diode-pumped Erbium: glass laser. Vidar is specifically optimized for ground-based air defence and naval applications, offering the capability to engage long-range fast moving targets, thus enhancing the effectiveness of the Skyranger 30 in various defence scenarios.

“Lumibird is proud to offer a wide range of high-performance laser systems to the defence market. Lumibird secures the supply chain through a high content of internally produced critical components," says Marc Le Flohic, CEO and President of the Lumibird Group.

The Lumibird Group is one of Europe's leading specialists in laser technologies for advanced defence, scientific, and medical applications. In the defence sector, Lumibird specializes in laser rangefinders, laser designators, and LIDAR technology for naval, land, airborne, and space applications.

Next information: Half-year revenues, 28/07/2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, surveying and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts