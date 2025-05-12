Oilxcoin Begins Capital Raise On Republic.Com 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OilXCoin , the evolutionary digital asset grounded in real-world value, is proud to announce it will launch a Reg D capital raise through Republic , one of the industry's leading platforms for compliant investment offerings. This milestone reaffirms the company's commitment to transparency, investor protection, and broad market accessibility.

Having secured regulatory approval for OilXCoin's prospectus from the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein, along with passporting rights across the European Economic Area (EEA), OilXCoin continues to raise the bar in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization

By partnering with Republic, OilXCoin expands its reach across both traditional and crypto-native capital markets through a platform widely recognized for its credibility with global investor communities.

“Partnering with Republic aligns well with our goal of delivering an asset-backed token to qualified investors as we position OilXCoin for its market entry.” said Dave Rademacher, Co-Founder of OilXCoin.“The platform is trusted by investors and has a track record of facilitating compliant, high-quality investment opportunities.”

OilXCoin offers investors exposure to natural gas and oil reserves and their upstream value chains. With a capped token supply and a dual revenue model that includes both natural gas & oil revenues and transaction activity within the blockchain ecosystem, OilXCoin is designed to be a resilient and scalable investment opportunity.

This public raise builds on early momentum, with more than USD $1.7 million already secured through private placements and restricted securities sales, now providing an opportunity for accredited investors in the United States under Reg D to participate.

“We believe OilXCoin offers something fundamentally different,” said Glenn McColpin, Head of Oil & Gas at OilXCoin.“By combining real asset backing with blockchain infrastructure - and now launching on platforms like Republic - we're creating a new way for oil and gas reserves to be financed by investors.”

With the tokenized asset market projected to grow exponentially, OilXCoin is well-positioned to lead in a space where demand for compliant, real-world asset exposure continues to rise.

Follow along at x.com/oilxcoi and linkedin.com/oilxcoin to stay updated and be part of this new wave in digital, asset-backed investment.

-ENDS-

About OilXCoin:

OilXCoin is a digital asset that combines the resilience of tangible real-world assets, specifically oil & gas (O&G) and their upstream value chains, with the innovation of blockchain technology, providing investors with a unique opportunity to access both the traditional O&G sector and the dynamic cryptocurrency markets.

The token is a perpetual debt instrument that gives investors exposure to O&G assets of DeXentra GmbH. Upon a termination of the OilXCoin, holders will have a claim to a share of the (actual or estimated) net proceeds from the disposal of DeXentra GmbH's O&G assets. The OilXCoin provides no fixed yield. The OilXCoin is issued in the form of ledger-based securities under Swiss law.

Disclosure : Here

Investor Notice:

OilXCoin tokens are available solely to residents of select EEA jurisdictions* and Switzerland. U.S. persons may acquire tokens under Regulation D 506(c). Visit for further details and to view or request a copy of the prospectus for the OilXCoin.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not intended to be a recommendation for any investment or other advice of any kind, and shall not constitute or imply any offer to purchase, sell, or hold any security or to enter into or engage in any type of transaction. Any such offers will only be made pursuant to formal offering materials containing full details regarding risks, minimum investment, fees, and expenses of such transaction.

The tokens offered hereby may be deemed to be securities under U.S. securities laws, and will be sold in the United States only to persons that qualify as“accredited investors” under an exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. The tokens will be subject to transfer restrictions and any U.S. investor should not assume that the tokens can be resold immediately. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory agency has passed upon the merits of or has given its approval to the tokens, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials.

*Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Contact:

Aroma Kumar

Account Manager

...





Media Notice:

The information contained in this press release is intended solely for dissemination by media outlets to their affiliates located in the following jurisdictions: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

Distribution or sharing of the contents herein outside of these specified jurisdictions is strictly prohibited. Media outlets receiving this communication are responsible for ensuring compliance with this restriction and must exercise due diligence in disseminating information accordingly.