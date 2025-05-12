Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|30 April 2025
| 111 989 823
| Number of voting rights (1):
138 363 012
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
138 233 794
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
