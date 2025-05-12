Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From May 5 To May 9, 2025


2025-05-12 12:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 5 TO MAY 9, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 5 to May 9, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/05/2025 FR0010451203 59 783 24,6838 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/05/2025 FR0010451203 40 000 24,5436 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 07/05/2025 FR0010451204 40 000 24,5744 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/05/2027 FR0010451203 36 000 24,83914 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2027 FR0010451203 34 925 25,12385 XPAR
TOTAL 210 708 24,7359

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 5 to May 9, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

