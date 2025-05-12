Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From May 5 To May 9, 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/05/2025
|FR0010451203
|59 783
|24,6838
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/05/2025
|FR0010451203
|40 000
|24,5436
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T63
|07/05/2025
|FR0010451204
|40 000
|24,5744
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/05/2027
|FR0010451203
|36 000
|24,83914
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|09/05/2027
|FR0010451203
|34 925
|25,12385
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|210 708
|24,7359
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs
Attachment
-
Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 5 to May 9, 2025
