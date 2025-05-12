IDEX Biometrics ASA: Annual General Meeting Agenda Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA (the“Company”) refers to its stock exchange announcement on 30 April 2025 regarding notice of an annual general meeting scheduled for 21 May 2025 (the“AGM”).

In accordance with Section 6-16b of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the Board has prepared a report on the salary and other remuneration of executive management of the Company in 2024 (“Remuneration Report”), and the Company's auditors have issued an assurance report in relation to such Remuneration Report, both of which are available on .

The Remuneration Report will be subject to an advisory vote by the Company's AGM to be held on 21 May 2025, under a new agenda item 15. Electronic proxy- and voting instruction forms will be updated accordingly.

The Board proposes that the AGM approves the following resolution:

((The Annual General Meeting approves the remuneration report for 2024.))

For the avoidance of doubt, the proposed resolution text is translated to Norwegian:

((Generalforsamlingen gir sin tilslutning til rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse for ledende personer for regnskapsåret 2024.))

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...



About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 12 May 2025 at 18:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.