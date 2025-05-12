Dr. Navin Arora Shares Smart Skincare Tips That Save Money While Protecting Long-Term Skin Health

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology

- Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis DermatologyGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With skin care expenses on the rise and countless products crowding the market, Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology is empowering consumers to care for their skin without overspending. A board-certified dermatologist and trusted voice in skin health, Dr. Arora encourages patients to focus on strategies that preserve both their skin and their budget.“Investing in your skin doesn't have to mean investing a fortune,” says Dr. Arora.“With a thoughtful approach, you can maintain healthy, glowing skin for years to come-without falling for hype or high price tags.”Top Cost-Saving & Health-Preserving Skincare TipsPrioritize Sunscreen – Daily use of broad-spectrum SPF 30+ is the most affordable and effective way to prevent aging, sun damage, and skin cancer.Simplify Your Routine – A basic three-step regimen-cleanse, moisturize, and protect-is often all that's needed. Skip overhyped extras.Choose Multi-Functional Products – Opt for formulations that do double duty, like tinted moisturizers with SPF or hydrating cleansers with built-in toners.Focus on Ingredients, Not Branding – Look for dermatologist-recommended ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and retinol, rather than flashy packaging.Know When to Seek Professional Advice – A single dermatologist visit can prevent months of ineffective self-treatment and wasted product spending.Avoid These Common Skincare Mistakes:Skipping Sunscreen – Even on cloudy days, UV exposure damages skin and accelerates aging.Using Too Many Products – Layering multiple active ingredients can irritate the skin. Stick to a few well-chosen items.Ignoring Your Skin Type – Products that don't match your skin's needs can cause breakouts, dryness, or sensitivity.Over-Exfoliating – Excess scrubbing strips the skin's barrier, leading to inflammation and increased product dependency.About Borealis DermatologyLed by Dr. Navin Arora, Borealis Dermatology provides comprehensive skin care solutions rooted in clinical expertise and compassionate care. With locations across Long Island, the practice specializes in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology tailored to all skin types.For expert advice or to schedule a consultation , visit .-END-

