ASAPP Financial Technology Announces Update On Bank.Io OXP® Version 1.0 Release For The United States & Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ASAPP Financial Technology is excited to share an update on the development of its bank OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Version 1.0

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Version 1.0 Launch HighlightsIn August 2025, the ASAPP Financial Technology Platform Development Team will complete development and internal quality assurance testing for Version 1.0 of this new Platform. The Platform will be available for US credit union Client-Partner implementation beginning as early as September and will support numerous core banking integrations. Through bank OXP uniCORETM (Unified Core Banking Connection Engine) Jack Henry Symitar, Correlation Keystone, and Fiserv DNA core banking systems will all be connected, including bi-directional real time CRM updates.Version 1.0 will include Retail Account Origination, Retail Unsecured Lending Origination, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Content Management, and Opportunity EngineTM Feature Sets. Like all versions released over the past decade, full omnichannel capabilities will be delivered to support digital, mobile, and in-branch channels allowing for member self-serve, member-assisted, and staff initiated new and existing member origination. Along with existing powerful features like the multiMATRIX Lending Adjudication EngineTM and the ability to identify opportunities within the bank OXP Data Warehouse and automatically schedule and launch CRM-based workflows, exciting new improvements are also being released. These will include new streamlined existing member journeys, multilingual front-end member display, and a new modern user interface and user experience for Origination Feature Sets. Backend document management capabilities have also been re-designed to deliver an improved staff experience for document additions or modifications, as well as added support for signing sequence configurations and document previews.Licensing Options and Availability in CanadaASAPP Financial Technology is pleased to announce that the new bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform will be available to license in various configurations including:.Account Origination Feature Set.Lending Origination Feature Set.Account and Lending Origination Feature Sets.Engagement (CRM, ECM, and Opportunity Engine) Feature Sets.Origination and Engagement Feature SetsThe Platform will also be available to license in Canada for new and existing Client-Partners (at time of renewal), alongside continuing ASAPP OXPlicensing options.Future RoadmapBeyond the release of Version 1.0, The ASAPP Financial Technology Platform Development Team will continue aggressive development on the bank OXPPlatform Roadmap. Planned roadmap development across the remainder of 2025 and 2026 includes:.Retail Account Origination - Registered Products – example IRAs (USA), RSP/TFSA (CAN).Retail Lending Origination – Secured Lending Products – LOCs, Term Loans, and Mortgages.Business Account and Lending Origination.Re-useable Member Declarations and Consents.Retail Origination ChecklistsOther development including full back-end multilingual capability (for credit union staff) and the introduction of AI capabilities within the bank OXP Opportunity EngineTM are also planned for introduction in 2027.ASAPP OXPModernizationOnce bank OXP's parallel Feature Sets are matching existing ASAPP OXPFeature Sets (expected in 2027), the modernized technical infrastructure (Microsoft .NET Core / micro services / Azure PaaS) and exciting new capabilities will be merged into and replace the ASAPP OXPcode base. This will allow ASAPP Financial Technology to offer all Client-Partners a completely updated and even more powerful version of North America's most complete Omnichannel Experience Platform. This will also provide more rapid, lower cost, and higher quality development of new features along with increased automated quality assurance and regression testing, CI/CD pipeline deployments, and the ability to integrate with a greater number of third-party Strategic Partners, including core banking and digital banking providers.Explore bank OXPand ASAPP OXPChief Product Officer, Steve Sauve, commented:“The fundamental reengineering and modernization process we're undertaking with the new Origination Feature Sets in bank OXPcoupled with our existing micro services-based Engagement Feature Sets, will allow our Client-Partner financial institutions to leverage even better member experiences with a modern and lightweight user interface inside an integrated Platform.”He added:“After 10 years of development and learning alongside our Client-Partner community, our Platform Development team is very proud to bring this next level of innovation forward.” The ASAPP Financial Technology video page provides additional resources to learn more about the Platforms: .About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.

