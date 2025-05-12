Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc. Hosts Charlie Munger Mural Honoring Legendary Investor At Omaha Headquarters

Charlie Munger Mural in Omaha, Nebraska

Mural honoring Charlie Munger debuts on Kirsch Transportation's Omaha HQ, celebrating his legacy of wisdom, ethics, and lifelong learning.

- Matthew J. KirschOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc., a family-owned logistics company based in Omaha, has unveiled a striking new mural of the late Charlie Munger , paying tribute to the renowned investor, philanthropist, and longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.The mural, installed on the east-facing wall of Kirsch's headquarters at 1102 Douglas Street, was commissioned by Swedish-based financial platform Quartr and designed by Omaha artists Oliver Hamrin and Haris Cehic, with mural production by Richard Harrison and A Midsummer's Mural.The artwork features Munger set inside a stylized blue postage stamp-symbolic of his early business ventures with Warren Buffett-and includes one of Munger's signature quotes:“Those who keep learning, will keep rising in life.”“We're honored to provide a home for this tribute to Charlie,” said Matthew J. Kirsch, president of Kirsch Transportation Services.“As a family-owned company rooted in Omaha, it's a privilege to be part of a vibrant business community and help commemorate someone whose values resonate far beyond the boardroom.”Visible from nearby CHI Health Center Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway hosts its annual shareholder meetings, the mural has already begun attracting visitors, fans, and shareholders. Kirsch Transportation encourages guests to stop by, take a photo, and share it using the hashtag #MungerAndMe.“This mural is a thank-you to one of the world's greatest thinkers,” said Quartr co-founder and brand strategist Oliver Hamrin.“Charlie wasn't just one of the greatest investors of all time-he gave us a blueprint for how to think clearly, live ethically, and stay curious.”The mural reflects Munger's lifelong commitment to learning, ethics, and rational thinking-principles that continue to shape the investment world and inspire generations across industries.Mural Details:Location: Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc., 1102 Douglas St, Omaha, NE 68102Public Hashtag: #MungerAndMeTo learn more about Kirsch Transportation and view the mural, visit .Media Contact:Jeni KirschMarketing DirectorKirsch Transportation Services, Inc.Image Credit: Courtesy of Quartr

Sara Tippery

316 Strategy Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.