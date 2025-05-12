Blue Ridge Window Treatments Reinforces Commitment To Personalized, High-Quality Service In Roanoke Valley With New Site

Blue Ridge Window Treatments Logo

- Gabriel Gilliam, owner of Blue Ridge Window TreatmentsCAVE SPRING, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Ridge Window Treatments , a family-owned window treatment provider based in Cave Spring, has launched a new website designed to better serve homeowners and business owners throughout Roanoke Valley, including Salem, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin, and Floyd counties.The refreshed platform is more than just a digital upgrade. It reflects the company's mission to help people create beautiful spaces while building genuine connections with their community.Owned and operated by longtime Cave Spring residents Gabriel and Erin Gilliam, Blue Ridge Window Treatments brings a fresh approach to window covering solutions . From custom blinds, shades, and shutters to modern motorized systems, the company focuses on improving homes' comfort, energy efficiency, and design without losing sight of the unique needs of homeowners in the area.The site offers an intuitive layout for browsing products, learning about motorization options, and viewing real-life installations through a gallery of local projects. It also allows visitors to easily schedule a free in-home consultation , a signature part of Blue Ridge's tailored, hands-on service model.Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Blue Ridge Window Treatments works with trusted manufacturers like Hunter Douglas, Graber, Norman Window Fashions, and Alta to provide a range of customizable options that fit every style and budget. Clients receive expert design guidance, precise measuring, and professional installation, all backed by a team deeply invested in the Roanoke Valley community.Blue Ridge partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to bring their new website to life and drive results. WTMP employs a comprehensive digital strategy, likely encompassing both Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to improve organic visibility in search results and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising to generate immediate, targeted traffic and leads. This dual approach allows Blue Ridge to build long-term authority online while capturing immediate growth opportunities.“Blue Ridge Window Treatments exemplifies the kind of company we love to support, one that leads with service and follows through with quality,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.“This new site gives them the digital tools to connect with more homeowners who value trust, craftsmanship, and local expertise.”Blue Ridge Window Treatment's commitment to excellence is at the core of every project, and their new website reflects this dedication with a genuine focus on client experience.To explore the new website or schedule a consultation, visit .

