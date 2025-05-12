Libertarian Party Of North Carolina State Convention May 16 - 18 In Clemmons, NC

The Libertarian Party of North Carolina holds its annual convention May 16-18.

- Rob Yates, LPNC Media ManagerCLEMMONS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) is hosting their 2025 Convention in Clemmons, NC on the weekend of May 16th-18th. The theme of this year's event is: "Cheers to Rebellion!"According to LPNC media manager Rob Yates: "Everyone wants to live their own lives their own way, for their own needs, and according to their own values. The Libertarian Party of North Carolina is the only political party that leaves your life choices where they belong... with you!"The meeting site is the Village Inn Hotel and Event Center in Clemmons, NC. According to Yates, the agenda is full of " ... business, enlightening speakers, and fun activities." There is a Friday evening reception from 7pm-10pm. All who are interested in attending may register in advance and find out more at this website: .All attendees must be registered. Only party members can be made delegates or alternates and only delegates and alternates can vote. Details about membership can be found at: .Members of the press can get more information using the press contact information below.Keynote Speaker-Dr. Mary RuwartFrom Dr. Ruwart:“I'm Dr. Mary Ruwart, Chair of Liberty International, and I'm delighted to be the keynote speaker at the 2025 LPNC Convention."My Saturday evening keynote address is called How Well Does the CDC's Vaccination Schedule Serve Our Children? On Sunday morning, I'll be giving an additional session called How Can the Libertarian Party Increase Its Success? I love coming to North Carolina, where I resided for four years, to visit with my libertarian buddies there! Won't you please consider joining me?”Opening Remarks-Christine VillaverdeChristine Villaverde is a Liberty-focused politician who has run for U.S. House NC District 2, and NC Secretary of State, among other races and political activity. She cites the Mises Institute and Per Bylund as influences and lists personal Liberty as among her highest values. She will be reflecting on how far the U.S has drifted from the Founders' original vision.The LPNC is the third largest political party in North Carolina. It ran over 45 candidates in the 2024 election cycle and was one of only three parties in North Carolina to automatically qualify for ballot access in the 2026 election cycle. The party embraces freedom, civil liberties, and classical liberal principles consistent with the U.S. Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Bill of Rights. Learn more about the LPNC online or visit this year's convention.

