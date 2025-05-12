P. Ryan Banafshe Of BANA LAW Named To National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, Top 10 Trucking & Top 25 Motor Vehicle

BANA LAW - Accident & Injury Lawyers

NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS ANNOUNCES P. RYAN BANAFSHE AS A MEMBER OF THE NTL CIVIL PLAINTIFF TOP 100 TRIAL LAWYERS, NATIONAL TRUCKING TOP 10 & MOTOR VEHICLE TOP 25

- P. Ryan BanafsheCA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the selection of P. Ryan Banafshe, a distinguished member of BANA LAW, PC (formerly Banafshe Law Firm, PC), as an NTL – Civil Plaintiff – Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of California .In addition to this prestigious honor, Mr. Banafshe has also been named to the National Trial Lawyers' NATIONAL TRUCKING TOP 100 and NATIONAL MOTOR VEHICLE TOP 25 lists, further recognizing his excellence in complex and high-stakes personal injury litigation.The Top 100 distinction is bestowed upon a select group of attorneys who exhibit superior qualifications, exemplary trial results, and exceptional leadership in the realms of criminal defense and/or civil plaintiff law. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 not only recognizes these legal professionals for their achievements but also offers invaluable legal news, information, and continuing education resources to trial lawyers nationwide.About The National Trial Lawyers:The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-based organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in the legal profession. Comprising the top 100 trial lawyers in each state, the organization provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional development within the legal community. For more information, visit banalaw

