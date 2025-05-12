The Irish Contemporaries {Iv} Exhibition - Irish Visual Art In Los Angeles

Poster of IC4

Dynamic Irish visual arts group exhibition exploring identity, diaspora, and cultural memory from June 7–27 at 18th Street Arts Center, Santa Monica.

- Matthew NevinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CIACLA , in partnership with MART Gallery & Studios and 18th Street Arts Center , proudly presents The Irish Contemporaries {IV}, a dynamic group exhibition showcasing the vibrancy of contemporary Irish visual art. Opening on June 7, 2025, at the 18th Street Arts Center Olympic Campus (1639 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404), this show will run until June 27, 2025, with an opening reception on June 7 at 1 pm with a live performance by El Putnam.Featuring an exciting lineup of LA-based and Ireland-based artists, The Irish Contemporaries {iv} explores themes of identity, diaspora, cultural memory, and social engagement. This year's Featured Artists-Beulah Ezeugo, Clodagh Assata Boyce, and El Putnam-bring together performance, digital media, sculpture, and print. The exhibition also places a spotlight on local and diaspora artists Brenda Welsh, Brendan Holmes, Christopher O'Mahony, Colleen Keough, Jerry McGrath, Julie Weber, Sionnan Wood, and Tom Dowling, broadening the conversation between Irish art and Los Angeles' vibrant art scene.Curated by Matthew Nevin and Ciara Scanlan, The Irish Contemporaries series has become a pivotal platform for contemporary Irish artists to showcase their work in one of the world's most influential cultural capitals. Each edition fosters cross-cultural exchange by engaging local and global audiences in a dialogue that bridges Ireland and Los Angeles through visual art.“We are delighted to continue this annual exhibition of bringing exciting Irish art practices to Los Angeles,” says Matthew Nevin, Co-Director of CIACLA.“This year's artists challenge and reimagine concepts of migration, technology, and embodiment in truly compelling ways.”Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 12 PM to 5 PM. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring friends and family to experience the broad spectrum of Irish and LA-based artwork.This exhibition is generously supported by CIACLA, 18th Street Arts Center, MART Gallery & Studios, Culture Ireland, the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and the LA County Department of Arts and Culture.CIACLA (Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting contemporary Irish culture through art, performance, and community engagement in Los Angeles and beyond.

matthew nevin

CIACLA

+1 310-594-5094

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.