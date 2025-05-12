Haryana Rights Panel Orders Crackdown On Mining Mafias

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Observing no more tolerance for mining mafias, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the unchecked and illegal mining activities ongoing in Panchkula district in Haryana and ordered a crackdown.

Massive illegal mining operations in areas including Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, Mallah Road, Raipur Rani, Morni, Barwala, and Chandi Mandir have created serious threats to law and order, the environment, and public safety.

Despite recent arrests of police and officials from other departments for their alleged collusion in illegal mining cases in Panchkula, large-scale illegal mining continues unabated in the district.

The situation became even more alarming when Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh, in charge of the Amravati police post, was chased and threatened by illegal miners while performing his duty.

This incident highlights a complete breakdown of law and order and the endangerment of public officials.

The full Bench of the Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, highlighted serious concerns like illegal mining is taking place in prohibited zones, especially within five km of hilly areas and near riverbeds, and large-scale environmental destruction is occurring, including deforestation, damage to water sources, comprising tube wells, and erosion of village lands.

The commission noted that despite repeated complaints from villagers and elected representatives, municipal and district administrations have failed to act.

Also, law enforcement personnel attempting to intervene are being directly threatened and violently attacked. It observed that there is apparent institutional negligence, possibly due to corruption or collusion with mining mafias.

According to Justice Batra, the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to a clean and safe environment.

Illegal mining has directly caused ecological destruction, pollution, and damage to agricultural land and water sources, violating citizens' right to livelihood and a life of dignity.

Furthermore, threats and attacks against law enforcement officials infringe upon their right to safety and professional integrity.