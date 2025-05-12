123Invent Inventor Develops Dual-Purpose Accessory For Golfers (OCM-1743)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a golf club cover that could also offer resistance when taking practice swings," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the WEIGHTED GOLF CLUB COVER. My design could enhance muscle memory and performance for golfers, and it helps protect the club when not in use."

The invention provides a new accessory for golfers. In doing so, it protects the club head from damage. It also provides resistance when taking practice swings. The invention features a dual-purpose design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for golfers.

The WEIGHTED GOLF CLUB COVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Donald Sepulveda at 951-834-3039 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

