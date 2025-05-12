Secretary Of Energy Chris Wright To Keynote Reagan National Economic Forum
|
What:
|
Reagan National Economic Forum
|
Who:
|
C-suite leaders, founders, investors, Members of Congress, executive branch officials, current and former policymakers, regulators, scholars, and members of the press
|
When:
|
Thursday-Friday, May 29-30, 2025
|
Where:
|
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
|
Mission:
|
To advance – through bipartisan engagement by top leaders – economic, fiscal, and monetary policies that will sustain and strengthen American opportunity, innovation, and prosperity in the context of fierce global competition, threats to America's national security, and significant domestic challenges.
For more information, visit or follow @ReaganInstitute .
About the Reagan Foundation and Institute
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles –individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.
A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives. In addition, RRPFI sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, the largest and most visited presidential library, which routinely hosts major special exhibitions.
An hour from Los Angeles International Airport, RRPFI's Simi Valley campus sits on 400 acres, serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan, displays a chunk of the Berlin Wall, and houses the plane President Reagan flew on as Air Force One to 26 countries. Onsite are the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, Presidential Learning Center, Air Force One Pavilion, and the Reagan Leadership Academy. More information is available at .
Contact:
Kelsey Koberg Beymer
[email protected]
SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute
