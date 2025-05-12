Secretary Of Energy Chris Wright To Keynote Reagan National Economic Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are honored to welcome Secretary Wright to the Reagan National Economic Forum," said Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute. "His insights into America's energy future, and how it intersects with global markets, innovation, and national security, will be invaluable to the conversation." The Reagan National Economic Forum will carry forward President Reagan's enduring belief in the power of the free market and individual opportunity to drive national prosperity. The forum will bring together a bipartisan mix of leaders from the private sector, government, and academia to tackle the complex economic challenges facing the country and identify bold, forward-looking solutions for long-term growth. "President Reagan believed in the power of innovation, free enterprise, and the American spirit to fuel economic growth and opportunity for all," said David Trulio, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "The Reagan National Economic Forum draws on his vision as we address today's challenges and opportunities, and in that context, we are honored to host a key leader such as Secretary Wright, who is actively shaping America's energy and economic future." Wright joins a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Andreessen Horowitz Co-Founder and General Partner Marc Andreessen, JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, and the Hon. Paul Ryan, Partner, Solamere Capital and former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. A full list of speakers and panel topics can be found here . Attendance at RNEF is by invitation only. Media who wish to attend must request credentials here and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.

What: Reagan National Economic Forum Who: C-suite leaders, founders, investors, Members of Congress, executive branch officials, current and former policymakers, regulators, scholars, and members of the press When: Thursday-Friday, May 29-30, 2025 Where: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065 Mission: To advance – through bipartisan engagement by top leaders – economic, fiscal, and monetary policies that will sustain and strengthen American opportunity, innovation, and prosperity in the context of fierce global competition, threats to America's national security, and significant domestic challenges.

For more information, visit or follow @ReaganInstitute .

About the Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles –individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives. In addition, RRPFI sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, the largest and most visited presidential library, which routinely hosts major special exhibitions.

An hour from Los Angeles International Airport, RRPFI's Simi Valley campus sits on 400 acres, serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan, displays a chunk of the Berlin Wall, and houses the plane President Reagan flew on as Air Force One to 26 countries. Onsite are the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, Presidential Learning Center, Air Force One Pavilion, and the Reagan Leadership Academy. More information is available at .

