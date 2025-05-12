Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 5 To 9 May 2025


2025-05-12 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 12 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 5 to 9 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code)
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 05/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €7.04 XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 06/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €7.03 XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 07/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €7.08 XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 08/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €7.15 XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 09/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €7.43 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

Attachment

  • FORVIA - Aggregated reporting from 5 to 9 May 2025 (PR)

