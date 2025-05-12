(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,929 Ageas shares in the period from 05-05-2025 until 09-05-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 05-05-2025 8,090 451,092 55.76 55.65 55.95 06-05-2025 10,445 587,554 56.25 55.95 56.55 07-05-2025 16,470 920,166 55.87 55.70 56.35 08-05-2025 12,470 697,836 55.96 55.80 56.15 09-05-2025 9,454 530,697 56.13 56.05 56.25 Total 56,929 3,187,345 55.99 55.65 56.55

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,069,732 shares for a total amount of EUR 152,052,345. This corresponds to 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

Pdf version of the press release