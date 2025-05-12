Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-05-12 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,929 Ageas shares in the period from 05-05-2025 until 09-05-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
05-05-2025 8,090 451,092 55.76 55.65 55.95
06-05-2025 10,445 587,554 56.25 55.95 56.55
07-05-2025 16,470 920,166 55.87 55.70 56.35
08-05-2025 12,470 697,836 55.96 55.80 56.15
09-05-2025 9,454 530,697 56.13 56.05 56.25
Total 56,929 3,187,345 55.99 55.65 56.55

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,069,732 shares for a total amount of EUR 152,052,345. This corresponds to 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109538145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search