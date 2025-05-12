General Session Speakers Announced For 41St Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine announced the keynote speakers for the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) being held June 9-11, 2025, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. General session will take place from 9-11 a.m. CST on Tues., June 10.“The general session at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo brings together the leading associations in the ethanol industry to discuss the latest policies, challenges and innovations shaping ethanol's future,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International.“These panelists are helping chart a path forward-one that ensures ethanol remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy.”Now in its 41st year, the FEW keynote address will be given by Geoff Cooper, president & CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.Following Geoff Cooper's keynote address, a panel of industry association leaders will highlight key policy developments, challenges and industry goals. Participants include:Moderator: Ben Rhodes, Executive Director, Nebraska Ethanol Board. Brian Jennings, CEO, American Coalition for Ethanol. Chris Bliley, Senior Vice President, Growth Energy. Troy Bredenkamp, Senior Vice President, Government & Public Affairs, Renewable Fuels AssociationThe 2025 FEW promises three days of events, featuring a comprehensive program across four tracks:.Production and Operations: Biological Processes.Production and Operations: Mechanical Processes and Plant Control.Coproducts and Product Diversification.Leadership and Financial ManagementAttendees will also have the opportunity to engage with three co-located events, including the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, the Sustainable Fuels Summit covering SAF, Renewable Diesel, and Biodiesel, and the Ethanol 101 session. With expert-led presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities, the FEW will provide a platform to explore the latest innovations, policy developments and strategies shaping the future of the ethanol and renewable fuels industries. To view the general session format and full conference agenda, click here .About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 31st year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry's premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence, high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world's leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

