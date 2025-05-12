WOMEN's EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE LAUNCHES TWO GLOBAL PROJECTS AT STAR-STUDDED GALA IN DUBAI

The Butterfly InitiativeTM and Afghanistan Peace Through Sports Aim to Inspire and Uplift

- Atta AminDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Empowerment InitiativeTM (WEI), a globally recognized platform advocating for the advancement of women and peace, successfully launched two transformative projects during an exclusive private gala in Dubai. The event brought together dignitaries, philanthropists, and change-makers from across the UAE, Malta, the United States, Saudi Arabia, London, and the European Union.Presiding over the evening was WEI Chairman Dr. Daniel“Leo” Garcia, who welcomed a glittering red carpet of international guests including:Sheikh Ahmed Ali Mousa, Chairman of Ali Mousa Holding GroupCostantino Bertuzzi, Three-time world champion Ferrari race car driverDr. Madhu Shekhar Bandari, Chairman of the Consta GroupHon. Aaron T. Manaigo, Managing Partner at U.S.-based GPS InternationalMr. Atta Amin, Chairman & Founder of the Afghanistan Olympic Stadium Project---Historic Muhammad Ali Memorabilia Powers Multi-Million-Dollar FundraiserThe all-, white-themed affair featured a prestigious silent auction of rare Muhammad Ali memorabilia, including:The tuxedo worn by Ali at his weddingA personally used 8-volume set of the KoranA signed portrait with his bowtieHis handprint cast in Lapis LazuliA prayer rug used during his pilgrimage to MeccaThese priceless artifacts, sourced from the Ali estate and close family friends, are expected to raise several million dollars (USD) to directly support two high-impact WEI initiatives.---THE BUTTERFLY INITIATIVETM: MENTORSHIP FOR YOUNG WOMENInspired by Ali's legendary quote -“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” - the Butterfly InitiativeTM pairs young women throughout the UAE with accomplished female mentors and leaders.“Just as a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly within a protective cocoon, this program will empower young women to grow, mature, and rise beautifully,” said Dr. Garcia.---AFGHANISTAN PEACE THROUGH SPORTS: A SYMBOL OF HOPEThe second initiative supports the Afghanistan Olympic Stadium Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on building a youth-centered, Olympic-style stadium in Afghanistan to promote peace and unity through sport.“Soccer balls instead of guns. Boxing over bombs. Gymnastics replacing fear,” said project founder Mr. Atta Amin.“If peace through sports has worked around the world, why not in Afghanistan?”---A GLOBAL CALL TO ACTIONThe Women's Empowerment Initiative continues to unite art, activism, and purpose in meaningful ways. These new programs are powerful examples of how visionary leadership and global collaboration can ignite real, lasting change.---For interviews, partnership opportunities, or donation inquiries, please contact: ...

