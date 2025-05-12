Leena Khalil Joins The Baby Gifting Company As Investor And Board Advisor

Leena Khalil and Shiba Babamiri

The Baby Gifting Company is proud to announce that Leena Khalil, co-founder of Mumzworld, has joined the company as an investor and board advisor.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Baby Gifting Company , the British-born eco conscience gifting brand known for creating beautifully curated, sentimental gifts for little ones, is proud to announce that Leena Khalil , co-founder of Mumzworld .com, currently partner at Key Capital and leading voice in e-commerce innovation, has joined the company as an investor and board advisor.

Leena brings with her over a decade of experience building the Middle East's most successful mother and baby platform Mumzworld, which was acquired by Saudi healthcare giant Tamer Group in 2021. With deep expertise in scaling consumer brands, customer-centric innovation, and digital retail, Leena's strategic insight and passion for empowering mothers and families align powerfully with The Baby Gifting Company's mission to create meaningful, joyful experiences through thoughtfully designed gifts.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Leena,” said Shiba Babamiri, Founder of The Baby Gifting Company.“Her entrepreneurial journey, values, and understanding of the parent market are deeply inspiring. As we enter a new chapter of growth, her guidance will be invaluable in helping us scale with purpose and heart.”

Leena will work closely with the founding team on strategic initiatives, international growth, and operational excellence, with regular board advisory involvement.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for The Baby Gifting Company as it continues to grow its presence in the UK and beyond, championing a new standard of thoughtful, sustainable gifting for babies and parents alike.

