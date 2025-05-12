10 Divorce Tricks You Need to Know

Mark Keenan, the Founder & CEO of co, has released the Top 10 Tricks Smart Brits Use to Divorce Faster, Cheaper, and With Less Stress.

SWINDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With divorce rates climbing and legal costs soaring, Mark Keenan, the Founder & CEO of href="" rel="external nofollow" c , has released a new guide revealing the Top 10 Tricks Smart Brits Use to Divorce Faster, Cheaper, and With Less Stress.The guide is a direct response to what Keenan calls the“solicitor-first reflex” – the outdated belief that a costly court battle is the only way to end a marriage.“Most people are shocked to learn they can get divorced without stepping into a courtroom – and without spending thousands,” said Keenan, whose firm has helped over 200,000 couples split amicably since 1999.The top tips include:Starting with the money, not the marriage – agreeing finances first helps avoid long delays.Using a Clean Break Clause to stop future claims on pensions, inheritances, or property.Choosing fixed-fee online services to avoid unpredictable solicitor fees.Keeping things civil and avoiding drawn-out arguments over small possessions.Keenan also warns against delaying action, especially under the new no-fault divorce rules, which allow couples to apply jointly and remove the need to assign blame.“We want to show people there's a smarter, calmer, and more cost-effective way to separate,” he said.The Top 10 Tricks Guide is now available on The Divorce-Online Blog , along with fixed-fee services starting from £199 for an uncontested divorce and £399 for a consent order.

