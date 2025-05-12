UK Risks Becoming An 'Island Of Strangers' Without Tougher Immigration Rules: Starmer

MENAFN - IANS) London, May 12 (IANS) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the United Kingdom risks becoming an "island of strangers" without stronger and stricter immigration curbs.

Starmer made the comment while addressing media on the Immigration White Paper where he also announced that the residency period required to obtain permanent settlement in Britain has been extended from five to 10 years.

"In a diverse nation like ours, and I celebrate that, these rules become even more important. Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together," Starmer stated.

"So when you have an immigration system that seems almost designed to permit abuse, that encourages some businesses to bring in lower-paid workers rather than invest in our young people, or simply one that is sold by politicians to the British people on an entirely false premise, then you're not championing growth, you're not championing justice, or however else people defend the status quo. You're actually contributing to the forces that are slowly pulling our country apart," he added.

The British PM also made it clear that government is increasing the skill thresholds for migrant workers, raising the degree level required, and tightening the English language requirements.

"We talked last week about the great rebuilding of this country after the war; migrants were part of that, and they make a massive contribution today. You will never hear me denigrate that. But when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration, to learning our language, and our system should actively distinguish between those that do and those that don't. I think that's fair," he stated.

He detailed that the White Paper sets out, every area of the immigration system – work, family, and study – will be tightened up so that the government has more control.

"Skill requirements raised to degree level. English language requirements across all routes – including for dependents. The time it takes to acquire settled status extended from five years to 10. And enforcement tougher than ever because fair rules must be followed," said Starmer.

The White Paper, he said, will deliver lower net migration, higher skills, back British workers and the start of repairing social contract.

"A clean break with the past that links access to visas directly to investment in homegrown skills so that if a business wants to bring people in from abroad, they must first invest in Britain. But also, so settlement becomes a privilege that is earned, not a right, easier if you make a contribution, if you work, pay in, and help rebuild our country," he remarked.