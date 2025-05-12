New England Realty Associates LP Announces Second-Quarter Distribution On Class A Units And Depositary Receipts
ALLSTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2025, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of May 23, 2025. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".
