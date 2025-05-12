MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic move combines The Lockwood Group's deep scientific expertise and integrated services with IDEOlogy Health's proprietary non-promotional educational solutions and strong reputation in oncology and hematology-including exclusive community oncology partnerships. Together, the unified organization will offer clients expanded capabilities, enhanced digital engagement tools, and greater scale across all facets of medical communications.

The Lockwood Group Welcomes IDEOlogy Health - Accelerating its Leadership Role in Community Oncology

"We are thrilled to welcome IDEOlogy Health to the Lockwood team," said Matthew Schecter, Founder & CEO of The Lockwood Group. "Their culture of innovation, scientific rigor, and unique engagement tools are a perfect complement to our strategic vision. This partnership accelerates our ability to offer differentiated value to our clients and deepens our impact on healthcare providers and, ultimately, patients. We look forward to working alongside Mike Gramling (founder IDEOlogy Health), Cameron Lush, PhD (President), and their team as they continue to execute on their vision while leveraging The Lockwood Group's strong operational success and history"

The integration of IDEOlogy Health's technology platforms-including IDEO Talks and Sound Bites-into The Lockwood Group's offering will enable more personalized, data-driven engagement strategies for clients navigating increasingly complex therapeutic landscapes. Additionally, this acquisition positions The Lockwood Group for continued growth in the oncology and rare disease sectors.

"This is an exciting new chapter for IDEOlogy Health," said Mike Gramling, "Joining forces with The Lockwood Group allows us to scale our impact, expand our reach, and elevate the work we do with our clients and our partners in community oncology. Together, we're poised to redefine what excellence in medical communications looks like."

Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to IDEOlogy Health.

About The Lockwood Group

The Lockwood Group is a global pharma services organization with over 600 employees, that partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to translate complex science into compelling strategies that drive clinical and commercial success. Learn more at .

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health's unique strategic collaborations with leading community oncology partners allow them to build customized multichannel medical communications that are unique to their networks. Additionally, IDEOlogy Health is host to multiple congresses including the CME-accredited Texas Lung Cancer Conference, World Conference on Genitourinary Cancers, and the Nashville Hematology Conference. IDEOlogy Health's platforms are known for driving measurable impact in specialty medicine. Learn more at .

