Leading America's New Independent Movement, The Independent Center To Hold Digital Press Conference Thursday, May 15
The article, "New independent movement wants to deny both parties a House majority ," explores how a growing majority of Americans in the middle -those who reject the increasing polarization of the two-party system-have become an undeniable third force in our politics. With Millennials and Generation Z dominating demographics in American society, the Independent Center reflects this change and the emerging era of post-partisan politics.
Attendees of the briefing will gain access to data, cultural insights, and demographic trends that suggest now is the right time for the independent movement to challenge the longstanding partisan status quo.
"The only people angry at what we're doing are the political partisans who feel threatened by us," said Brett Loyd. "We've got the data showing most Americans are with us."
Join us on Thursday so we can fill you in.
To RSVP for the digital press conference, email [email protected] .
To learn more and to keep up with the Independent Center, visit independentcenter .
The Independent Center amplifies the voices of independent voters who demand common sense policy, fiscal responsibility, and social inclusivity. Through research, engagement, and education, we are building a movement that empowers individuals to choose what's best for themselves and their communities.
Contact: Justin Longo
Phone : 703-994-7104
Email : [email protected]
SOURCE The Independent Center
