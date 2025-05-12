Leading America's New Independent Movement, The Independent Center To Hold Digital Press Conference Thursday, May 15

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Post congressional correspondent Paul Kane writes, "Rather than trying to run a third-party presidential campaign that would require billions of dollars and untold resources to get ballot access in all 50 states, they hope to win up to a handful of House races with centrist candidates who will not accept support from either major party."

"The only people angry at what we're doing are the political partisans who feel threatened by us."

The article, "New independent movement wants to deny both parties a House majority ," explores how a growing majority of Americans in the middle -those who reject the increasing polarization of the two-party system-have become an undeniable third force in our politics. With Millennials and Generation Z dominating demographics in American society, the Independent Center reflects this change and the emerging era of post-partisan politics.

Attendees of the briefing will gain access to data, cultural insights, and demographic trends that suggest now is the right time for the independent movement to challenge the longstanding partisan status quo.

"The only people angry at what we're doing are the political partisans who feel threatened by us," said Brett Loyd. "We've got the data showing most Americans are with us."

