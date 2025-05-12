Lifesciencehistory Announces New Product Launch See NIH Funded University Spin-Off Companies By State

LifeScienceHistory, where history is made daily

- Phil Ness, Founder & CEOSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LifeScienceHistory announces the release of a new product:“Genealogy on Demand by state” that displays companies founded on technology licensed from National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded universities, federal labs, and non-profit research organizations by state.Life Science Genealogy was first developed in 1990 by Phil Ness, publisher of LifeScienceHistory, with his creation of biotechnology genealogy posters to communicate with the Legislature in the state of Washington about the importance of the nascent industry and its contribution to the state's economic growth.“From a development perspective, the genealogy poster is a very effective communication tool providing an easily understandable snapshot of the industry.” said Ness,“It allows you to quickly see the historical depth, and breadth of a state's industry and how it is interlinked with universities, federal labs and non-profit research organizations across the nation.”In 1980, the Bayh-Dole Technology Transfer Act was passed by the U.S. Congress and is a landmark piece of legislation that significantly impacts technology transfer and innovation. It allows universities and small businesses to own intellectual property (IP) developed with federal funding, incentivizing commercialization of discoveries and fostering economic growth.Today, technology transfer offices are common at universities, non-profit research organizations and federal laboratories. These offices are the gateway for private companies licensing technology developed within these organizations. This has led to increased innovation, economic growth, and job creation, contributing to a stronger U.S. economy.The Association of University Technology Managers and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization released data in 2022 that shows the licensing of academic patents contributed up to $1.9 trillion to the U.S. economy and supported up to 6.5 million Jobs in the last 25 Years.LifeScienceHistory is owned and published by Info, a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.LifeScienceHistory, launched in January, has incorporated the previous networks localized state- and province specific data into a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making news, company information, Genealogy on Demand by State and Canadian Province, original rock n' roll music video, original cartoons, and much more!

