Modern Heart and Vascular Opens State-of-the-Art Facility at Texas Medical Center Featuring Advanced Diagnostic Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is excited to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) in Houston. The facility is designed to bring cutting-edge cardiovascular care closer to area patients. The new facility is equipped with the latest diagnostic technology and patient care capabilities, ensuring the highest level of service for individuals seeking comprehensive heart health solutions.The TMC facility features nine modern exam rooms and offers a range of advanced in-house diagnostic services, including vascular ultrasound, cardiac ultrasound, SPECT imaging, and PET/CT imaging. One of the key highlights of the new facility is its advanced Siemens Horizon 16 Slice 3D PET/CT scanner, one of the first in the Houston area. This scanner provides highly detailed imaging for more accurate diagnoses.“We are thrilled to expand our services in this world-renowned healthcare hub to meet the growing needs of the Houston community. This new facility allows us to provide unparalleled care with the latest diagnostic tools in a more convenient location for our patients,” stated Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , Cardiologist.The new location is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering patients flexibility in accessing top-tier care. Residents from the surrounding Houston area can easily schedule appointments and access a full range of diagnostic services without the need to travel far from home.Modern Heart and Vascular remains committed to offering comprehensive, cutting-edge cardiovascular care, making heart health a priority for residents of the Greater Houston area.Visit: 7400 Fannin, Ste 650, Houston, TX 77054Call: (832) 644-8930For more information or to schedule an appointment at our Texas Medical Center facility, visit or call (832) 644-8930.About Modern Heart and Vascular InstituteModern Heart and Vascular Institute is a leading provider of cardiovascular care in Houston, TX. The clinic offers cutting-edge diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and personalized care plans for patients with heart and vascular conditions. Committed to improving health outcomes, the institute continues to lead the way in innovative vascular care.

